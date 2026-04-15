Antoine Griezmann points out his mistakes as Atletico Madrid star reflects on rough start against Barcelona in Champions League thriller

While the atmosphere at the Metropolitano was one of jubilation following the final whistle, Griezmann was in a self-reflective mood after the high-stakes encounter. Atletico lost the second leg 2-1, which was good enough to progress, but the forward was visibly frustrated with his individual contribution, specifically highlighting the errors that gave Barca hope of a comeback.

Speaking to Movistar in the aftermath of the tension-filled clash, Griezmann was brutally honest about his role in the goals conceded. "I'm very happy. We made two mistakes which you pay for straight away in these games. I gave away the ball for the second [goal]. I positioned myself poorly to pass the ball," the forward admitted.

His turnover did allow Barca to regain momentum, but a decisive strike from Ademola Lookman eventually ensured the Rojiblancos progressed on aggregate. Griezmann added: "Then, with our fans and the quality we have, we were able to score. We weren't comfortable on the ball. We didn't have the necessary composure to play our game, but, well, we're in the semifinals."