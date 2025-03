This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport The end for Ansu Fati at Barcelona? Jorge Mendes reveals details of four-hour meeting with Barca top brass & gives update on Spain international's future Transfers Barcelona A. Fati LaLiga Ansu Fati's agent Jorge Mendes has met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, with a summer departure seeming increasingly inevitable. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Fati struggling for minutes at Barca

Made his most recent appearance on January 4

Unlikely that he will stay for another season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Champions League BEN BAR Match preview