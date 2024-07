The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder has found a new home after joining the Chilli Boys.

Andile Jali was announced as a new Chippa United player on Thursday, signing for them as a free agent.

The 34-year-old appeared to have gained weight in an image used for his unveiling by the Chilli Boys.

GOAL goes through comments by fans as they scrutinised the players' shape as well as the decision to join his home province club.