Michael Madyira

Andile Jali to retire? Agent opens up on future of former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target

The 34-year-old is a free agent after being fired by Moroka Swallows in January and his playing career looks uncertain.

  • Jali joined Swallows before the start of this season
  • But his stay there was shortlived and he is now a free agent
  • His agent discusses the player's future

