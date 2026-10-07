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Ahmad Salah
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An attempted bribe and pressure from Pérez? Former France Football director: it is strange that Mbappé was nominated for the Ballon d'Or!

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Ferré recalls memories of selecting the winners

Pascal Ferré ran France Football magazine and took charge of presenting the Ballon d'Or between 1996 and 2023. Now he has lifted the lid on the sport's most prestigious individual prize, revealing untold stories in an interview with Spanish newspaper "Marca" to coincide with the launch of his book "The Hidden Face of the Ballon d'Or".

Ferré said: "The Ballon d'Or is a factory of rumours and there are a lot of lies."



  • Will Pérez impose his plans?

    Ferré then tackled the recurring talk of pressure from Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to see the Merengue's stars crowned. His response, as reported by Portuguese newspaper Record: "Pérez loves (this award), but he has never sent me any message or hinted at anything indirectly."

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  • An attempted bribe!

    He continued: "But on the other hand, it happened with the agent of one of the players." Ferret said of that incident: "His client had been nominated for the award, and he explained his merits to me before asking whether he could promote his nomination to the jury. Of course, I said no."

    His next revelation caught many off guard. "I got up from the table to answer a phone call, and when I came back, there was an envelope on the table. I picked it up, then left it at the reception desk. I don't know what was inside it. I have met this agent since then and he has never mentioned the matter." He kept the agent's identity to himself.

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  • Modric's tears and Benzema's composure: unforgettable calls

    Pressed to name the two most remarkable calls he had made to the winners, Ferré didn't hesitate: Luka Modric in 2018 and Karim Benzema in 2022.

    He said: "As soon as the votes were counted, I called Luka Modric, but he did not answer. A few minutes later, he called me back and I told him. He was silent at first, then he began to cry. He said it was unbelievable, and later admitted that he was so overwhelmed that he could not speak."

    Benzema's reaction told a different story. "With Karim Benzema, I was surprised by his coolness during the call," he added. "A few days later, he apologised and explained to me what had happened: 'I wanted to scream, but I was surrounded by my team-mates and I knew I had to keep it secret.'"

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  • The magic of change: Mbappé against Yamal

    These days, the winner has no idea he is the chosen one until the ceremony itself, and Ferré sees both sides of that change: "It is a good idea because it guarantees excitement and suspense. At the same time, it is not very practical for the clubs and players, although it enhances the magic of the Ballon d'Or".

    With only a few weeks to go before the winner is crowned in London on 26 October, Ferré weighed in on the race: "I think Kylian Mbappé had a better campaign than Lamine Yamal, but the Ballon d'Or is not requested, it is earned".

    He continued: "These things have no effect. The members of the jury are independent and experienced, and frankly, I don't think Mbappé's campaign was very effective".

    Ferré added: "He is a wonderful player, but I would not vote for him. He was among the few nominees who did not win any title. It seems strange to me for the best player in the world to not have won anything this season. Football is still a sport with a collective character".

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