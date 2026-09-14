The standout star of that round was Tunisia's Loua Abidi. The Al-Hilal striker returned to make a name for himself in the Saudi Under-21 League with his decisive goals.

Two Abidi strikes led Al-Hilal to a 4-0 win over Neom on Sunday evening at the "Zaeem" stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Time and again, the young Tunisian found the net with his left foot from every possible angle. He also chipped in with the build-up play from midfield, as he did for the first goal.

Everyone thought Abidi's role had diminished after his teammate Turki Al-Ghamil dazzled with three goals in the first two rounds. The Tunisian striker answered them all, not with his words, but with his goals and contributions.

Fans were reminded of the striking brilliance he showed last season, form that prompted analysts to compare him to the former Italian striker Amauri.