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Amorim admits his mistakes at Manchester United and reveals the secret behind betting on Modric

AC Milan
Serie A
R. Amorim
R. Leao
L. Modric
Manchester United
Premier League
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England

The Portuguese coach comments on the controversy over Leao's departure

Milan touched down in Perth on Monday to begin preparations for a mouthwatering friendly tournament alongside Inter and Serie B side Palermo.

During his second media appearance since taking charge, manager Ruben Amorim touched on a range of subjects.

The Rossoneri confirmed Amorim's appointment in the middle of last June. He replaced Massimiliano Allegri, sacked after Milan missed out on Champions League qualification at the end of last season.

  • Why did Milan sign Amorim?

    On the reasons behind Milan's decision to sign him, Amorim explained: "They signed me because they felt I was the right man for the style I want us to play. They want to play in the same way, but I think they didn't sign me only because of my successes, but also for my experience with a big club like Manchester United and the ideas I shared during our meetings with Mr Cardinale."

    "They understood that I was ready for this task, not only thanks to my previous successes, but also because of my failures," he added. "I think that helped a lot in those meetings."

    Amorim also touched on the nature of the work at the Italian club. "When you are Milan's coach, there are things you have to do. I think I felt some pressure from my coaching staff, as they told me that the situation here is different and you have to present yourself in a different way," he said. "Milan is the city of fashion, so you have to represent your city in the best way. We must respect the history of our club, and part of this history is not only about the way you play, but about how you present yourself and represent the city, and I will do that."

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  • United experience: I made many mistakes

    Speaking about his time at Manchester United, Amorim said: "That no longer matters now. There is a history, then something happens, circumstances change, and you have to focus on the next challenge. I have learned a lot."

    He continued: "It is difficult to point to one specific thing, but the important thing that I know clearly is that I made a lot of mistakes. When you do this kind of self-assessment and realise that it was not their fault alone but was my fault too."

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  • Milan symbols: exchanged messages

    Amorim also revealed that he had been in contact with Milan legends: "I was truly honoured to be Manchester United's manager at that time, but now I am at Milan. I spoke with some figures at the club, such as Massaro and Baresi. We exchanged messages, and this is the most important thing for understanding the nature of the club and its history."

    He continued: "For me, it was easier this time because I have been a Milan fan since I was young, and I understand the club's culture and history. But that is now in the past, and our aim is to build the new future. They chose me for a reason, and one of the reasons is that I like looking at teams that are struggling. I know it is difficult, but we want to rebuild something. We have a lot of things in the right place, as the staff and the institution are in an excellent position. And if this is my final stop, I will be very happy, because managing this club was my dream."

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  • "We need Modric's experience"

    Luka Modric has extended his contract until 2027 after a single season at San Siro, and Amorim was in no doubt about his enduring quality: "What I saw last year is a player who can still play at the highest levels. He put in a good performance during the season and also at the World Cup."

    Experience matters, the coach explained: "I think we need experience. As you can see, we are bringing in a lot of young players, and for them to succeed we have to provide experience around them. This is extremely important, and we made a great effort to keep Luka in our team. I think he is very happy. We are talking about Milan, and I think everyone wants to play at a club like ours, so we have to move forward and play better to reach a different level."

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  • The controversy surrounding Leao

    Amorim wrapped up his remarks by fielding a question on the future of Rafael Leao, a player courted by Turkish clubs and Fenerbahce in particular. "It's not too complicated. For me, the team is the most important thing. I'll speak with Rafa, Ramos, Saelemaekers and all the players returning from the World Cup."

    "They all know what it means to play for a club like Milan," he went on. "I know there's a lot of speculation about our players, but they are our players until something happens. Again, the aim is to prepare the team for the first match. All the players will train and fight to secure their place in that match, and that's certain and nothing new or different."

    The manager signed off: "I treat the players differently because they are different people, but in the end the rules apply to everyone, it's very simple. Let's not complicate things. We have to train, enjoy ourselves, help the community, share plenty of things with our fans, and prepare for the season."

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