Amorim admits his mistakes at Manchester United and reveals the secret behind betting on Modric

On the reasons behind Milan's decision to sign him, Amorim explained: "They signed me because they felt I was the right man for the style I want us to play. They want to play in the same way, but I think they didn't sign me only because of my successes, but also for my experience with a big club like Manchester United and the ideas I shared during our meetings with Mr Cardinale."

"They understood that I was ready for this task, not only thanks to my previous successes, but also because of my failures," he added. "I think that helped a lot in those meetings."

Amorim also touched on the nature of the work at the Italian club. "When you are Milan's coach, there are things you have to do. I think I felt some pressure from my coaching staff, as they told me that the situation here is different and you have to present yourself in a different way," he said. "Milan is the city of fashion, so you have to represent your city in the best way. We must respect the history of our club, and part of this history is not only about the way you play, but about how you present yourself and represent the city, and I will do that."

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