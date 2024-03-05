AmaZulu vs Moroka Swallows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow AmaZulu's Premier Soccer League assignment against Moroka Swallows.

AmaZulu will be hoping to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns when they play Swallows on Tuesday at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.

Swallows will be aiming at completing a double against their midweek opponent after winning the last meeting staged at Dobsonville Stadium on September 29 2023.

The Dube Birds are on 20 points, seven above relegation, two less than Usuthu who have struggled for consistency.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.