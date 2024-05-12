AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL previews the PSL clash between Amakhosi and Usuthu, providing you with details of how you can watch the encounter.

It is a much-anticipated afternoon at Moses Mabhida Stadium as AmaZulu welcome Kaizer Chiefs for a Premier Soccer League clash.

As the league approaches its conclusion, the Soweto giants will be intending to secure the top eight spot after being kicked out following Saturday's PSL results.

On the other hand, the Pablo Franco Martin-led team will be looking to move further away from the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch the match between Chiefs and AmaZulu as well as the team news.