AmaZulu ready for 'best in Africa' Orlando Pirates - Martin keen 'to beat Bucs' after a long time

GOALSeth WillisAmaZulu ready for 'best in Africa' Orlando Pirates - Martin keen 'to beat Bucs' after a long timePremier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FCOrlando PiratesAmaZulu FCPablo FrancoJose RiveiroThe Sea Robbers are aiming at maintaining their good record against Usuthu when they meet again this weekend.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmaZulu last defeated Bucs in 2013 The two teams met last weekend in Nedbank Cup Martin hopes to deliver in PSL