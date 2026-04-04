AFP
Alvaro Arbeloa takes 'absolute' blame for Real Madrid defeat as his side 'pay the price' with big blow to La Liga title hopes
Arbeloa accepts full responsibility
Madrid endured a surprising 2-1 defeat against Mallorca on Saturday evening in La Liga. Mallorca took the lead late in the first half, with Manu Morlanes finding the net in the 43rd minute. Real Madrid fought back in the second half, with Brazilian defender Eder Militao equalising in the 88th minute. However, Mallorca snatched a dramatic winner in stoppage time, as Vedat Muriqi scored in stoppage time to seal the victory for the hosts.
Arbeloa said: "This defeat is mine, entirely and absolutely mine. What I need from them is for them to already be thinking about Tuesday's game. When they leave the locker room, this game is already over for them. I'm the one who makes the decisions, the one who picks the lineup, the one who makes the substitutions, the one who chooses how we have to play, and this defeat belongs entirely to the Real Madrid coach."
- AFP
A mountain to climb in La Liga
The defeat has significant ramifications for the title race, as Madrid now find themselves chasing a gap that could widen depending on Barcelona's result against Atletico Madrid. Arbeloa acknowledged that the road to the trophy is now much steeper than it was prior to kick-off, though he refused to concede the race entirely with several games still left to play.
"It is more difficult than before starting the match," Arbeloa admitted. "We have eight matchdays left and, as I told the players, however the league is, our next objective is to win the eight that remain. And to do so we have to play better than today and perform at a much higher level. Everything is more difficult, but our objective has to be the same."
Tactical frustration and lack of clarity
Arbeloa pointed to a lack of energy and patience in the second half as the primary reason his side failed to capitalise on their dominance, noting that the team was "punished" for their inability to break down a low block.
"Surely the context, the anxiety of seeing yourself behind on the scoreboard, the patience we had to have... they closed the spaces more and had more energy seeing the result in their favour," the coach explained. "What hurts me the most of all is not having had a much better second half than we did. At this level, if you lose a mark or lack clarity, you pay the price."
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Focus shifts to Bayern Munich showdown
Despite the domestic setback, Real Madrid have little time to dwell on the result as a massive Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich looms on the horizon. Arbeloa is banking on the resilience of his squad and the support of the Bernabeu faithful to turn their fortunes around in Europe's premier competition.
"I know what my players are capable of," Arbeloa said. "I know they understand the importance of Tuesday's game. There are games where it is not your day, where things don't work out. On Tuesday the demand is going to be maximum and I know the support the Madrid fans will provide us. With them, everything is easier. When they leave the locker room, they only have to think about Bayern."