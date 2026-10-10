According to what was reported by the website Football London, Alonso said: "When he is able to score two beautiful goals like today, we are more than happy with him. But beyond the goals, he did a lot of good things. I think his performance today was very complete. We were in control for most of the match, so I am happy with that."

The Spaniard went on: "We also have good stability in defence, except for a few situations in the first half."

Asked about the worry that crept in during the second half, he said: "After we conceded a goal (3-1), we were not in control for eight minutes until we scored the fourth, but overall I am happy with the match and the performance. There are many positives for the future and other things to keep building on."

On Henderson's role, he added: "Beyond the goals, he delivered the performance of a real midfielder, he was always involved in the play and providing solutions for his teammates. He communicates with everyone. It was important that Moi (Caicedo) played 65 minutes. A lot of good news today."

Turning to the partnership between Henderson and Caicedo, Alonso explained: "They are both different in terms of qualities. In terms of positioning they help each other well. They provide presence and stability too. They will be the ones who help the rest. Defensively too they offer good balance. It is essential to make this area strong."