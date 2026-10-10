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FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-BOURNEMOUTHAFP
Ahmad Salah
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Alonso at a loss to explain the Chelsea phenomenon: I deserve no credit, and eight minutes worried us

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
X. Alonso
C. Palmer
J. Henderson
M. Rogers
M. Caicedo
R. James
England
Spain
Ecuador

Chelsea boss after thrashing Bournemouth: Henderson did everything, and this is James's problem

Xabi Alonso couldn't hide his delight with his Chelsea side after a thumping 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues boss hailed Jordan Henderson's "all-round" display and the return of Moisés Caicedo, singled out Morgan Rogers' mentality and welcomed Cole Palmer's contract extension.

Henderson led the way. Alonso opened his post-match press conference by praising a midfielder who struck twice and laid on an assist.

  • Complete performance: Henderson did everything

    According to what was reported by the website Football London, Alonso said: "When he is able to score two beautiful goals like today, we are more than happy with him. But beyond the goals, he did a lot of good things. I think his performance today was very complete. We were in control for most of the match, so I am happy with that."

    The Spaniard went on: "We also have good stability in defence, except for a few situations in the first half."

    Asked about the worry that crept in during the second half, he said: "After we conceded a goal (3-1), we were not in control for eight minutes until we scored the fourth, but overall I am happy with the match and the performance. There are many positives for the future and other things to keep building on."

    On Henderson's role, he added: "Beyond the goals, he delivered the performance of a real midfielder, he was always involved in the play and providing solutions for his teammates. He communicates with everyone. It was important that Moi (Caicedo) played 65 minutes. A lot of good news today."

    Turning to the partnership between Henderson and Caicedo, Alonso explained: "They are both different in terms of qualities. In terms of positioning they help each other well. They provide presence and stability too. They will be the ones who help the rest. Defensively too they offer good balance. It is essential to make this area strong."

    Read also: Video: 28 years apart: a rare mark places Henderson in Premier League history

  • The Chelsea phenomenon: no explanation

    On Caicedo's return, he said: "The plan was for him not to play the full match. Even if we always want him on the pitch. He performed well. With him we become better in midfield. This is something we build on".

    Asked about his side's knack for early goals, Alonso said: "I have nothing to do with that, so I don't have an answer. We always talk about trying to start the match with good energy, but I have no explanation and I don't deserve any credit. It has never happened to me before in a short period that we score this many early goals".

    Read also: an unprecedented figure: Salah imposes himself on the history of the Turkish league

  • Palmer's contract: Rodgers' mentality and James' injury

    Regarding the extension of Cole Palmer's contract, he said: "We are happy with him. Happy for the club too. I am sure the fans are happy as well. We have to support him and help him. This is what we are starting to build and he is important in everything."

    He added: "When you are young you want to keep the best players for years. We believe Cole will be a top-class player for many years, and the longer he stays here the better. I am not the man for contracts (laughs)."

    Turning to Morgan Rogers, he said: "He is young, fresh, strong, fast, a very complete modern footballer. His effectiveness is high too and that is very important. He looks fresh and is enjoying it. He links up well with his team-mates. He has a big impact."

    On Reece James's injury, Alonso explained: "He felt something and we carried out tests later in the afternoon. He has minor problems in the knee. We will see how long it will take and we will assess it week by week."

    Henderson scored twice and Joao Pedro added two more, with Morgan Rogers also on the scoresheet. It was Chelsea's first league win since the end of August, lifting the team into the top five for now.

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