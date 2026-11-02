Another defeat in a season full of them, and Napoli face fresh questions over a campaign showing all the hallmarks of a disaster. It is only November and Napoli are nowhere near Serie A's top four and sit 24th in the Champions League, with even qualification for the play-offs at risk.

In Turin, Napoli's defeat to Juventus extended a run of disappointing performances by Allegri's side. They still have plenty of time to turn their season around and make this spell nothing more than a passing slump. If Allegri cannot do so soon, however, the situation could deteriorate into a repeat of what followed the Serie A title won under Spalletti, when Napoli had more managers than moments of joy. Allegri's position is also under threat, and he must reverse the trend to keep his job. The former AC Milan manager is not the only one to blame for a start marked by unwanted records. But managers are usually the first to pay the price in football, even when the reasons for a crisis this deep are many and varied.