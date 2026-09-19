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Jose Mourinho - جوزيه مورينيو - Kooora OnlyKooora.com
Loai Mohamed
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All roads lead to danger: 5 nightmares keeping Mourinho awake on the night of the Madrid derby

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J. Mourinho
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
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An early test puts the Portuguese coach in front of questions that cannot be postponed

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho heads into tomorrow's eagerly awaited capital derby against Atlético Madrid with anxiety swirling around the Whites, a side gripped by crises on two fronts: the technical and the mental.

Mourinho's second spell has fallen short of what Real Madrid's fans hoped for. The team have laboured to close out several matches, and the comparisons with Barcelona have arrived early. The Catalans are flying, wrapping up their wins far more convincingly.

Real Madrid must leave the Riyadh Air Metropolitano with a victory that delivers more than three points. They need one that restores belief to the team and its supporters in their first big test of the Spanish league season.

That task looks anything but simple, with five clear crises hanging over the clash. "Kooora" runs through them below.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

  • Defensive errors

    Real Madrid keep winning, but their last two La Liga outings have laid bare a problem at the back. Poor positioning and a string of individual and collective errors have cost them three goals.

    Only one defeat has come in the first six rounds. Yet all three of their most recent goals conceded stem from defensive mistakes, two against Elche and one against Rayo Vallecano.

    Against Elche, Abel Osorio rose unchallenged inside the six-yard box to turn a cross into the net. Neither centre-back laid a glove on him, and another forward lurked in a position to finish had the ball slipped past Osorio.

    The second was no better. Fer Niño collected the ball inside the box and drilled it into the far right corner of Thibaut Courtois's goal, with both centre-backs nowhere to be seen. Fede Valverde tried to intervene, only for the ball to slide through his legs.

    Rayo's goal owed everything to a shared lapse. Eduardo Camavinga failed to deal with the ball, letting it fall to Sergio Camello, who pounced as the defender came off his position and slotted it between the legs of Ibrahima Konaté with Courtois advancing.

    These may look like manageable flaws against weaker opposition. Against Atlético, though, they could prove costly, with forwards ready to punish any slip.

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  • The Vinicius mystery

    Mourinho's problems are not confined to the back line. Vinicius Junior poses another puzzle in attack, his level having dropped off noticeably since the start of the season.

    Real Madrid's fans had counted on a fearsome attacking duo of Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe, yet the anticipated harmony between the two stars has not materialised so far. The Brazilian is struggling on an individual level too.

    Across six matches, Vinicius has played 511 minutes and scored just once. That rate is a world away from the levels he had grown used to producing after reaching an advanced stage of attacking maturity.

    Mbappe, by contrast, has struck seven goals in 540 minutes, a goal every 77 minutes. The gap in attacking output between the pair at the start of the season is vast.

    Vinicius's struggles in front of goal are compounded by five big chances squandered, according to SofaScore, and that has opened the door to debate over dropping him from the starting line-up.

    Mourinho keeps defending his player, though, arguing that the criticism is mounting because Vinicius is "a fruitful tree", as he put it.

    One question still looms largest. Even if the Portuguese coach decides to leave Vinicius out, do Real Madrid have the alternative capable of replacing him in that position?

  • The second half: a recurring crisis

    Few question marks have hung over Real Madrid more clearly this season than what happens to them after the break.

    They look strong, or at least solid, in the first half. After the interval, much of their focus and control drains away. The matches against Elche and Rayo Vallecano laid it bare.

    Against Elche, Real Madrid raced two goals ahead and dominated the run of play, then suddenly sat back as if the game was already won, handing their opponent a way back in.

    Elche struck twice in the second half, enjoyed 60% of possession and came within touching distance of turning the tables, before Real Madrid rescued the situation for the second time this season.

    The same story unfolded against Rayo Vallecano. Once the Royal club went three goals up, the players visibly dropped off, fatigue crept into the performance, and Rayo pounced to grab a goal and seize control of the ball. Kylian Mbappé then settled matters with a fourth.

    Mourinho pinpointed the problem after the Elche game: "What bothers me is that we can settle matches like these easily, but we don't do it."

    The Portuguese coach conceded that his players let opponents back in the moment they sense the game is done. That is a flaw no side can afford in a fixture the size of the Madrid derby.

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  • Suffering away from the Bernabéu

    Real Madrid produce far better performances at home. Leave the capital for a rival's ground, though, and the picture changes markedly.

    Los Blancos began their away campaign with a killer win against Espanyol in the final moments. Their second match on the road, at Real Betis, brought their only defeat so far.

    Then came the third test at Elche. Real Madrid took a two-goal lead but suffered badly in the second half, turning a match that looked within their grasp into a complicated encounter, and they came close to dropping two points.

    A problem emerges here that goes beyond the result of a single game. Question marks now hang over Real Madrid's ability to impose their rhythm and control matches away from their fans.

    The numbers show this crisis was not born of one season. Real Madrid have stumbled in 5 of their last 10 away matches.

    Atletico await at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. That game will test whether Los Blancos can cope with the pressure and keep their focus across the full 90 minutes.

  • Atlético: the numbers curse

    Beyond the technical problems, Real Madrid's recent history against neighbours Atletico carries plenty of warning signs for the Whites.

    Over the last seven La Liga meetings between the two, Real Madrid have won just once, losing twice and drawing four times.

    Their record at the Metropolitano makes the task even harder. Real Madrid have lost three and drawn one of their last five visits to Atletico's stronghold.

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