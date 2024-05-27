Pitso Mosimane, Abha, May 2024Abha
Celine Abrahams

All over for Pitso Mosimane! 10-man Abha Club relegated from Saudi Pro League after Al-Hazem loss

South AfricaPitso John MosimaneSaudi Pro LeagueKaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesCup

The 59-year-old's team were demoted from the Saudi Pro League after a 2-1 defeat to bottom-placed Al-Hazem on Monday night.

  • Abha Club lose 2-1 to Al-Hazem
  • Mosimane’s team relegated from Saudi Pro League
  • All eyes on the South African’s next step
