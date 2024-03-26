Algeria vs South Africa Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Bafana Bafana face the Desert Warriors in an international friendly game to be played on Tuesday night.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos is anticipating a better performance from his charges against Algeria after a 1-1 draw with Andorra on Thursday.

The North Africans had a poor outing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and the game against Bafana Bafana will be a massive chance to gauge their strengths.

Bafana are expected to field a stronger side as opposed to the one that played Andorra in their bid to get a positive outing.

Both teams are using the game to prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for June, this year.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Algeria and South Africa, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.