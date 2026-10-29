Alexia Putellas stole the show at the 2026 Ballon d'Or gala evening in London, claiming her third Ballon d'Or after wins in 2021 and 2022. The former Barcelona star, now at London City Lionesses, extended Spain's grip on the award after Aitana Bonmatí won the previous three editions. Bonmatí was absent from this year's nominations because of a serious injury.
Alexia Putellas wins the 2026 Ballon d’Or, the third of her career. Vicky Lopez wins the Kopa Trophy, with Romeu named best coach
Vicky Lopez takes centre stage again
Barcelona forward Vicky Lopez has won the Kopa award, reserved for the best young talents, for the second consecutive year. Over the past year, she made 53 appearances for Spain and her club, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists. She also won the treble with Barcelona and the UEFA Nations League with Spain.
Cata Coll, best goalkeeper
Barcelona's Cata Coll is this year's best goalkeeper after finishing third last year. She kept 23 clean sheets in 39 matches and conceded just 18 goals all season. She also won the Women's Champions League, the women's Liga, the Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Super Cup.
Corrall striker of the year
Pachuca's 35-year-old Mexican striker Charlyn Corral won the Gerd Muller Trophy, awarded to the best striker of the year. She scored around 57 goals during the 2025/26 season, becoming the first Mexican player to receive an award on Ballon d'Or night.
Barcelona = Romeu
Pere Romeu, Barcelona's 32-year-old manager, has won everything with the club currently regarded as the strongest in the world. His trophy haul includes the UEFA Champions League, the Spanish league title, the Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona finished the season with 44 wins, three draws and just one defeat, scoring 193 goals and conceding only 21 across all competitions.
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