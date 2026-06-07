Alexander Zverev won his first Grand Slam title on Sunday, overcoming Flavio Cobolli in a thrilling French Open final. Here is how the international press reacted to Zverev's historic triumph.
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Alexander Zverev "conquers his demons"! The international press pays tribute following an epic final thriller at the French Open
L'Equipe: "An 89-year wait for a German champion: following Jannik Sinner's exit in the second round, Zverev was considered the clear favourite and lived up to expectations throughout the two-week tournament."
Le Figaro: "After a nerve-wracking final, Alexander Zverev overcomes his demons and wins his first Grand Slam title."
La Gazzetta dello Sport: "A magnificent Cobolli isn't enough; Roland Garros belongs to Zverev! Flavio forces him into a fifth set, then crumbles. Sascha finishes the match in tears and then embraces Flavio Cobolli, one of his closest friends on the tour. After Pietrangeli, Panatta and Sinner, Italy cannot celebrate a new Grand Slam winner."
Tuttosport: "The fairy tale ends in the fifth set: Roland Garros goes to the German. In the deciding set, Zverev dominated and won just as he had started."
Alexander Zverev has finally shed the "heavy burden" imposed by Boris Becker.
AS: "Champion at last! The old adage holds: it's never too late to claim your moment. If a similar maxim exists in Germany or Russia—the country where his parents and older brother nurtured his tennis talent—Alexander Zverev can now claim it as his own, having fulfilled one of the last missing feats in his distinguished career: winning a Grand Slam."
Marca: "Zverev dominates in Paris and secures his place among tennis's greats. He has finally lifted a heavy burden from his shoulders. Even his compatriot Boris Becker had questioned his ability to make his mark on the big stage."
The Telegraph: "Alexander Zverev overcomes his nerves to finally win a Grand Slam title. Both Zverev and Cobolli were at times their own worst enemies as the number of unforced errors mounted, but in the end the favourite could celebrate, falling backwards onto the clay court in tears with a mixture of joy and relief."