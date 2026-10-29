Alessia Russo made history with a hat-trick in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Benfica, becoming the highest-scoring English player in Women's Champions League history. Wearing the captain's armband with England head coach Sarina Wiegman watching on, the former Manchester United player took her tally to 23 goals in Europe's premier competition. She moved past former Chelsea forward Fran Kirby, who has 21.
Alessia Russo makes history: Arsenal hat-trick against Benfica makes her the leading English goalscorer in the UEFA Women’s Champions League
Russo, a privilege
According to a BBC Sport report, Russo touched the ball 14 times in the Benfica penalty area, more than any of her team-mates, despite playing deeper than Olivia Smith in the number 10 role. After the match, Gunners manager Renee Slegers said of Russo: "It's hard to find the words to describe her; working with her is a privilege."
Top three still a long way off
The England striker, who finished ninth in the most recent Ballon d'Or voting won by Alexia Putellas, has reached a significant milestone. There is still a long way to the top: Lyon's Ada Hegerberg holds the record with 69 goals. Behind her are Mittag on 51, and Le Sommer and Harder on 50 each.
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