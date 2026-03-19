Aldo Serena: "Dear Trap, how I miss those lively little eyes that I haven't seen for so long. You wanted me at Juventus and Inter"

Aldo Serena sends his regards and thanks to his former manager at Juventus and Inter, Giovanni Trapattoni, who turned 87 this week.





The former Italy striker writes in an open letter published by Corriere della Sera: “Hello, coach, and sorry for addressing you informally, but I’m not a youngster myself anymore. Your birthday, between the photo with a couple of fans outside your home and the video you sent to those of your former players who had sent you birthday wishes, was a lovely opportunity to rediscover, with emotion, those lively little eyes I hadn’t seen for a long time, that lively gaze from 40 years ago with which you welcomed me to Juventus and which has never changed. It was the summer of 1985 and you explained to me what you wanted from me and what the club’s philosophy was; you spoke to me as if I were a champion or as you wanted me to be, because I certainly didn’t feel like one. You had galvanised me and made me feel responsible. After that meeting, I felt like a key figure in that squad, an important player on whom you were placing great faith. I wasn’t used to having a manager who was so open to dialogue, always seeking a way to unlock the hearts of his players. You were remarkable for the respect you showed towards everyone’s work; you spoke to the kit man with the same tone, the same consideration and the same willingness as you did to the chairman."



