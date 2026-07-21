Abdelhak El Marrakchi, a member of the referees' committee at Maghreb de Fès, has confirmed his club's interest in signing Al-Ittihad striker Youssef En-Nesyri during the current summer transfer window. The money, though, has proved a stumbling block.

El Marrakchi told the newspaper "Al-Riyadiah": "We have indeed negotiated with En-Nesyri, but his salary is an obstacle for us. Our resources do not allow us to pay a salary like the one he receives at Al-Ittihad."

He added: "Something new may happen in the coming period, if En-Nesyri gives up what he earns in the Saudi league."



