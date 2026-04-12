Al-Ahly has formally accused the Football Association of violating the constitution in the Ceramica affair

Al-Ahly issued an official statement addressing the Football Association, stating: “In reference to your letter received by us at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, 11 April 2026, which indicated that the Association had decided to permit only ‘two’ technical and administrative officials to listen to the on-pitch referee Mahmoud Wafa’s and video assistant referee Mahmoud Ashour’s communications during last Tuesday’s Al Ahly–Ceramica league match, We wish to emphasise that no regulation or legal provision grants your esteemed Federation the right to determine who represents the club at this hearing, or to specify the identity of those present, whether they be technical, administrative or officials.”
“Who represents Al Ahly at this hearing is an inherent right of the club and its board, and they bear full responsibility as long as they do not contravene any regulations or laws. The board’s authority to designate representatives for any meeting, hearing, event or function is protected by the Egyptian Constitution and other relevant laws. As a legal entity, the club enjoys full autonomy in choosing its representatives, and any attempt to restrict this right undermines its legal personality, contravenes the Egyptian Constitution, and breaches fundamental principles of justice.”