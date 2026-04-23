Speaking in Basque, Pellegrino Matarazzo addressed the euphoric crowd gathered in the town hall square during Real Sociedad’s Copa del Rey victory celebrations. He was reading from a sheet of paper and visibly struggled with a few words, yet the large crowd did not mind. They celebrated him nonetheless—or perhaps even because of it.
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AI insights challenged his thinking and a shrewd assistant coach nudged him in the right direction: how Pellegrino Matarazzo delivered a historic debut for Real Sociedad
Matarazzo has just delivered the club’s first major trophy in almost 40 years (1987, also the Copa del Rey), and this time they were finally able to celebrate properly. Although the proud, historic Basque outfit had also lifted the Copa del Rey in 2021, the coronavirus pandemic had dampened what could have been a huge, carefree party.
“What a wonderful start to this journey we are embarking on together,” Matarazzo told the crowd in Basque. Reports estimate that around 100,000 people turned an ordinary Monday into a huge celebration on the streets of San Sebastián. After he finished reading a brief statement from the town hall balcony, the crowd roared its approval. “I feel this is just the beginning,” the 48-year-old American added, and another wave of cheers crashed down on him.
Just 48 hours earlier in Seville, his side had made history. Ander Barrenetxea’s 14-second opener against Champions League semi-finalists Atlético Madrid set the tone in the Copa del Rey final. Ademola Lookman equalised in the 18th minute, and just before half-time Mikel Oyarzabal, European champion with Spain, restored the lead from the spot. Atlético briefly levelled through Julián Álvarez late on, but Real Sociedad prevailed in the shoot-out. When home-grown talent Pablo Marín calmly slotted home the decisive spot-kick, pandemonium erupted and the celebrations knew no bounds.
In doing so, Matarazzo became the first American manager to win a title in one of Europe’s top five leagues. The triumph in Seville caps his brief yet impactful tenure in the Basque Country, especially when one considers that Real Sociedad were in far less promising shape just four months ago, shortly before Christmas, when he took charge.
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Real Sociedad's slide under Matarazzo is easy to grasp.
Last summer, Real Sociedad opted for an internal solution to close an era. Imanol Alguacil had guided the Basques successfully for six and a half years: regular top-six finishes in LaLiga, the 2021 Copa del Rey triumph and 2023 Champions League qualification. The following campaign they topped their Champions League group ahead of Inter Milan before falling to Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.
Yet in the summer of 2025, Alguacil—a club academy graduate who had previously played for the first team—opted for a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, a move that took him away from San Sebastián in February 2026. The club turned to Sergio Francisco, who had been coaching the B team and followed a similar career trajectory to Alguacil, hoping for a smooth transition.
In theory, he was supposed to inject new life into the project. The previous campaign had already been disappointing, with 11th place representing the worst full-season finish under Alguacil. Yet Francisco’s opening five LaLiga matches yielded just two points—no wins—and the slide continued.
The slide was predictable: Real Sociedad had already lost three pillars of the Alguacil era: In 2024, midfield maestro Mikel Merino moved to Arsenal, and centre-back Robin Le Normand joined Atlético Madrid; a year later the irreplaceable Martin Zubimendi also departed for Arsenal.
Replacing players of this calibre on a like-for-like basis is simply impossible for Real Sociedad. To a certain extent, this is business as usual and is ingrained in the club’s DNA; the club relies on consistently bringing new, highly talented players through from its own youth ranks. Only in this way can Real Sociedad be successful in the medium and long term. Yet under Francisco, the situation became so precarious at the end of last year that those in charge felt compelled to act. A 1-2 home loss to fellow strugglers Girona in mid-December proved the final straw: after 16 matchdays Real Sociedad sat 15th, just one point above the relegation zone. President Jokin Aperribay and his board concluded that Francisco had to go and that fresh outside impetus was again required to avoid relegation.
Quick success at Real Sociedad: Pellegrino Matarazzo has learnt from past mistakes
The decision to appoint Matarazzo, then a virtual unknown in Spain, probably took even Aperribay by surprise. “I didn’t know him,” the Real Sociedad president told Cadena SER after the cup final victory. He also revealed, “I asked the AI whether he would be a good manager for Real Sociedad. It told me he would not be.” Fortunately, Aperribay ignored the algorithm and trusted sporting director Erik Bretos, who had endorsed the former Bundesliga coach of VfB Stuttgart (December 2019–October 2022) and TSG Hoffenheim (February 2023–November 2024).
Matarazzo impressed him at their first meeting, “because he knew everything about everyone. He had an impressive analysis of Real Sociedad,” praised Aperribay, who ultimately approved the appointment after five discussions. Matarazzo was presented on 21 December, 13 months after his departure from Hoffenheim.
During his time out of the game, he reflected on earlier setbacks, telling The Athletic, “I used to overload players with information. I’ve since learned to be selective and tailor my approach so they can bring their energy to the pitch without overthinking.” “Clarity is crucial—whether it’s verticality, line-breaking, positional play, pressing triggers or overall principles—but if players have too much in their heads, they can’t act instinctively,” he explained.
Clarity in instructions, but at the same time giving the players freedom to make their own decisions on the pitch. With these two cornerstones, Matarazzo has succeeded in “finding very good solutions to restore a winning mentality to this team and get it back on the road to success”. The Copa triumph brought the narrative full circle: Matarazzo’s Real Sociedad chapter began in early January with a 1–1 draw against Atlético, a result that hinted at progress.
Four consecutive victories then followed, two of them particularly memorable. The first of those victories required bold luck: in the round of 16 at home to Osasuna, Real Sociedad were 0-2 down with 15 minutes left. Benat Turrientes pulled one back, and in stoppage time Igor Zubeldia forced extra time. A penalty shoot-out eventually sent Real Sociedad through.
The second standout win was a 2-1 defeat of defending champions FC Barcelona, with goals from Oyarzabal and Goncalo Guedes. Those results provided the bedrock for Matarazzo’s highly successful first four months in San Sebastián. In 20 matches under his command, Real Sociedad have lost only four times: all on the road against elite LaLiga opposition—Real Madrid, Atlético (in the return leg) and Villarreal. The first unexpected defeat finally arrived on Wednesday, when—just two days after the city’s cup celebrations—Real Sociedad slipped to a surprise 0-1 loss at Getafe.
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Pellegrino Matarazzo is relishing life in San Sebastián.
The team’s success on the pitch is closely tied to Matarazzo’s wholehearted commitment to this new challenge. He grasps the club’s distinctive culture, which cherishes Basque identity and prioritises players who have grown up in the region and, preferably, come through “La Real”’s youth system.
To fully immerse himself in the club, Matarazzo lives in the heart of the city in northern Spain and seeks direct contact with the people who bring the club to life. “I really enjoy this wonderful region. The city is top-class; everything is immaculately maintained. Every evening I enjoy a truly fantastic culinary experience. The food is outstanding, and the people are down-to-earth and respectful. This culture really resonates with me,” Matarazzo told Sport Bild. His car sits “near the beach. Every morning I breathe deeply and look towards the sea to focus on the day ahead. When I need to gather my thoughts, I go for a walk on the beach, look out at the water and think about football too.”
The standout moment of his tenure arrived during the cup semi-finals against Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao. “As early as 6:30 in the morning, fans on the street are telling me we have to beat Athletic. When I go out for dinner, they remind me again.” Both legs were won 1-0, making Matarazzo even more popular with Real Sociedad’s supporters.
Seven of the starting line-up in the final against Atlético are homegrown, including Spanish international Oyarzabal and goalkeeper Unai Marrero. The 24-year-old, born in San Sebastián and with “La Real” since the age of 15, is the club’s second-choice goalkeeper in the league, but Matarazzo entrusted him with the cup duties. Marrero repaid that faith by saving two penalties in the shoot-out against Atlético.
Pellegrino Matarazzo at Real Sociedad: even the AI is now convinced
Matarazzo’s assistant manager embodies this blend of external freshness and internal loyalty. Surprisingly, he recruited former Bundesliga defender Ömer Toprak—who previously played for Leverkusen and Dortmund—despite Toprak’s lack of coaching experience.
“We first met at a Champions League game between Leverkusen and Inter Milan, stayed in touch and often discussed football,” Matarazzo told Sport Bild, explaining his decision. “His experience as a pro helps him connect with the squad, and he’s already making a big impact.”
Matarazzo good-naturedly accuses the former Turkish international of one “minor” untruth: “Ömer told me he spoke Spanish. It was a bit of an exaggeration. We laugh about it now… He does know some Spanish, but we’re racing to see who masters it first.”
The supporters preferred the Basque he recited during the cup celebration. He has also brought in John Maisano, an assistant who speaks fluent Spanish, Italian and English. Matarazzo has set himself the target of being able to “do everything in Spanish by the start of next season”. His contract runs until summer 2027, and riding the high of the Copa triumph, he vows to keep aiming higher.
He has already guided Real Sociedad out of relegation trouble, to a trophy, and back into European contention. After 32 matchdays, the club sits eighth, and the cup win has guaranteed a return to the Europa League. Should fifth place in LaLiga prove sufficient for the Champions League—currently seven points behind Real Betis—a return to Europe’s top competition remains feasible. The remaining fixtures are manageable: aside from the direct meeting with Betis, Sociedad will face only teams in the bottom half of the table.
Either way, the club’s AI has long since proved “the man of miracles”—as Marca dubbed Matarazzo after the triumph over Atlético—wrong. After the Copa del Rey semi-final win over Bilbao in early March, president Aperribay revisited the original AI analysis. This time, the algorithm deemed Matarazzo “excellent” for the job.
- AFP
Pellegrino Matarazzo at Real Sociedad: key statistics
Inauguration
21 December 2025
Contract until
30 June 2027
Matches: 20
20
Wins
12
Draws
4 defeats
Defeats
4
Titles
Spanish Cup winners (2026)