Ahead of the Soweto Derby Bernard Parker concedes 'Pirates have been better than Chiefs'

SuppliedSteve BluesAhead of the Soweto Derby Bernard Parker concedes 'Pirates have been better than Chiefs'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsBernard ParkerTS GalaxyTS Galaxy forward Bernard Parker has weighed in on the upcoming highly anticipated Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSoweto clubs clash on March 9Both have eyes on continental qualificationParker concedes Pirates have been better than Chiefs