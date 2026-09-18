Ahead of Juventus v Atalanta, Elmas: "A special relationship with Spalletti. I arrived in Bergamo through a secret negotiation"

Eljif Elmas, an attacking midfielder for Atalanta, has spoken to Corriere di Bergamo.





His arrival in Bergamo and the structure of the deal

"My arrival at Atalanta? The negotiations were kept secret thanks to the work of Percassi and Giuntoli, they believed in me straight away, we were serious and professional. Am I worried about the formula of the loan with an option to buy? No, this is an experience that will help me grow in any case and I will give my all. We will see what happens. But in my opinion, good things will happen."







