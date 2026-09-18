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Atalanta BC v US Sassuolo - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Ahead of Juventus v Atalanta, Elmas: "A special relationship with Spalletti. I arrived in Bergamo through a secret negotiation"

Atalanta
E. Elmas
Serie A

The former Napoli player, now in Bergamo, tells his story

Eljif Elmas, an attacking midfielder for Atalanta, has spoken to Corriere di Bergamo.


His arrival in Bergamo and the structure of the deal

"My arrival at Atalanta? The negotiations were kept secret thanks to the work of Percassi and Giuntoli, they believed in me straight away, we were serious and professional. Am I worried about the formula of the loan with an option to buy? No, this is an experience that will help me grow in any case and I will give my all. We will see what happens. But in my opinion, good things will happen."



  • Juventus v Atalanta on Sunday pits Spalletti against Sarri

    "Sarri? It is a pleasure to work with him. I already knew his football and then being able to write on my CV that I was coached by Sarri will also be important when I stop playing. I am honoured.


    Spalletti? I have a special relationship with him, we speak often. He is not easy to understand, you have to be intelligent, but we understood each other straight away and I am happy to see him again."


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