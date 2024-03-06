Agent issues update on Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi's Chloorkop future with new contract negotiations underway

BackpageMichael MadyiraAgent issues update on Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi's Chloorkop future with new contract negotiations underwayPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedRhulani MokwenaSteve KomphelaPitso John MosimaneMike Makaab, the agent of Manqoba Mngqithi, has opened up on what the future holds for the Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMngqithi is Downs assistant coachThere have been rumours he could leave MasandawanaBut his agent clears the air