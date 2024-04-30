Linda Mntambo, Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune United
Michael Madyira

Agent discusses reported Kaizer Chiefs interest in ex-Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder ahead of PSL winter transfer window

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FCSekhukhune UnitedCavin JohnsonTransfers

Ntobatsi Masegela responds to transfer rumours linking Babina Noko star with the Soweto giants.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mkhize has been a regular Sekhukhune player
  • He has now been linked with Chiefs
  • His agent responds to the rumours
Article continues below

Editors' Picks