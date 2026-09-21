After the win over Lecce, AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale moved quickly to back Amorim and the team: "They were among the best 90 minutes of football we have seen. I want to congratulate Ruben and our players for continuing to fight in these opening matches before the international break. It should not escape anyone that a new coach, with a new style of play and new players, will need time to find the right understanding. And I thank our fans for supporting us during this transition phase, as we try to put things right and restore AC Milan to their winning tradition".





That time, though, is not on the Portuguese coach's side. Once the break ends, AC Milan face a punishing run of fixtures, with as many as seven matches in October alone.