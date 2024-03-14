After Ramovic, is Mokwena picking another war of wards with Komphela? - 'More games loaded on my laptop that has five passwords'

BackpageSeth WillisAfter Ramovic, is Mokwena picking another war of wards with Komphela? - 'More games loaded on my laptop that has five passwords'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Maritzburg UnitedMaritzburg UnitedCupTS GalaxyLamontville Golden ArrowsRhulani MokwenaSteve KomphelaSead RamovicThe Sundowns coach has apparently shot back at Komphela's recent comments on PSL coaches who don't share information.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokwena has been in war of words with RamovicHe has seemingly picked another one with KomphelaThe Arrows coach had stated some tacticians are selfish