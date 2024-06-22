After Kaizer Chiefs snub, Pitso Mosimane reveals next move - 'That’s the league, to be honest'

BackpageMichael MadyiraAfter Kaizer Chiefs snub, Pitso Mosimane reveals next move - 'That’s the league, to be honest'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSaudi Pro LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCAbhaThe former Mamelodi Sundowns trainer is currently jobless after leaving Abha Club and is looking for his next assignment.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMosimane left Abha ClubHe is unattached after being linked with ChiefsHe talks about his next moveArticle continues below