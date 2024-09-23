Percy Tau, Al AhlyPercy Tau
Seth Willis

After failed Kaizer Chiefs & Wydad AC links, has Tau just confirmed he is happy at Al Ahly? - 'Proud of this team! Here's to many more'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersAmaZulu FC vs Kaizer ChiefsAmaZulu FCAl Ahly SCP. Tau

The South Africa attacker was linked with a move away from the Egyptians but he ended up staying.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Tau was linked with a move away from Al Ahly
  • He ended up staying with the Egyptians
  • Has Tau hinted on future?
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below