At 32, Matthias Ginter is enjoying a second wind. As reliable as ever, the centre-back is having an outstanding season and has played a huge part in SC Freiburg reaching the Europa League final and having a good chance of qualifying for international competition once again.

Record Germany cap-holder Lothar Matthäus is among those backing Ginter for a World Cup spot, while former DFB star Max Kruse insists he must be "considered". Team-mate Igor Matanovic is even more direct: "As national coach, I'd definitely take him. The team's success speaks for itself, and he's been instrumental."

Ginter revealed that Nagelsmann called him before the March internationals, only to postpone his return. Will the coach change his mind for the summer? "As far as I've heard, nothing is final yet, so we'll see," the defender said.

The 2014 World Cup winner, who did not feature in any matches at the tournament at the age of 20, would certainly have earned a World Cup call-up on merit following what is perhaps the best season of his career. However, Nagelsmann has never selected him in his two-and-a-half years in charge so far; Ginter played the last of his 51 international matches to date in June 2023 under Hansi Flick.

Nevertheless, his chances of reaching the World Cup squad remain slim. Nagelsmann is expected to grant four spots to established centre-backs Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rüdiger and Waldemar Anton. That leaves only the fifth and final defensive berth, which the coach awarded to Malick Thiaw in March. What speaks in favour of the 24-year-old from Newcastle United, compared to Ginter, is not only that Nagelsmann has already called him up three times, but also that, at 24, he is eight years younger than the Freiburg player. Thiaw therefore has better prospects for the future, and Nagelsmann could also take him to the USA to learn the ropes with a view to the coming years.

A backdoor option remains if Nagelsmann needs a backup for Joshua Kimmich at right-back, a role Ginter has filled for Germany before.