After Al Ahly closed its doors, an Italian club officially shocks Riyad Mahrez: We are not interested in you!

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia stunned Mahrez while he was away with Algeria at the 2026 World Cup, terminating his contract without warning despite the deal running until the end of June 2027.

The decision came after the club had agreed to extend his contract by another season before he flew out to the United States. The Algerian press rounded on the move, slamming a management that had ignored just how much the global event meant to their star.

Now a free agent at 35, Mahrez has been linked with Italian club Como. Those reports have been officially denied.



