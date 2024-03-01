After AFL triumph Mamelodi Sundowns 'will win Caf Champions League' - Mokwena makes bold statement

BackpagepixSeth WillisAfter AFL triumph Mamelodi Sundowns 'will win Caf Champions League' - Mokwena makes bold statementPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs TP MazembeMamelodi Sundowns FCTP MazembeCAF Champions LeagueRhulani MokwenaMamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is confident of winning the Caf Champions League months after the African Football League (AFL) triumph.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDowns won AFL in NovemberThey are in Caf CL quartersMokwena makes bold statement