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SID and Tim Ursinus

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After a major scandal, Real Madrid will be without eight stars-including Fede Valverde and Kylian Mbappé-for the Clásico against Barcelona

LaLiga
Real Madrid
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
K. Mbappe
F. Valverde
A. Tchouameni

Without superstar Kylian Mbappé and seven other players, Real Madrid must fight for their last chance at the title in the Clásico against league leaders FC Barcelona.

Despite recently returning to first-team training after a thigh injury, the Frenchman has not been included in the squad for Sunday evening's crucial match (9.00 pm) by national team player Antonio Rüdiger.

  • Mbappé, Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Arda Güler and Fede Valverde are all absent from the Real Madrid squad. Valverde had recently made headlines after an altercation with Aurélien Tchouameni left him with a laceration and a diagnosed traumatic brain injury, for which both players were fined.

    Both players were subsequently fined €500,000 each. 

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  • Real Madrid CF v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Real Madrid: Arbeloa set to leave – is Mourinho on his way?

    Tensions have been mounting at Real for weeks, reaching a flashpoint in the recent row between Valverde and Tchouameni. Manager Álvaro Arbeloa is reported to have lost much of the dressing room's backing, and could be sacked after a second straight trophy-less campaign; José Mourinho is mooted as his potential successor.

    Madrid can only keep their slim title hopes alive with a win against their arch-rivals. With four matches remaining, Real trail the Catalans by 11 points heading into Sunday's clash with Hansi Flick's Barça.

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LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA