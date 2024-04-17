African Football League not just meant for Mamelodi Sundowns after all! Motsepe 'wants to give back to Mzansi & Africa'

BackpageSeth WillisAfrican Football League not just meant for Mamelodi Sundowns after all! Motsepe 'wants to give back to Mzansi & Africa'CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCPremier Soccer LeagueEsperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCEsperanceCaf President Patrice Motsepe adamant the African Football League will reward footballers on the continent handsomely.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAFL was introduced in 2023Only eight teams took part in inaugural competitionMotsepe explains what he wants to achieve