"Hojlund was taken off in the 57th minute, for example, after playing in the desert for almost an hour. Anguissa came on, for example, in the 90th minute and then it seemed he was already injured. Vergara was never used... And the issue is not whether Lobotka or Gilmour play, because last year Conte had to invent line-ups just to try to get to the end of the match, not the championship. And I understand De Bruyne, I understand Hojlund... I mean, Napoli's quality has to produce a different performance. That is not how their run should be assessed, in my view: the whole story has to change, in my opinion. It has not... it has not started well for me, this story."