Speaking on La Domenica Sportiva, Lele Adani had this to say about Massimiliano Allegri and Fiorentina v Napoli: "If I have to think about Fiorentina v Napoli, I can’t see Napoli playing a match like Genoa might, not even Frosinone, because Frosinone went to Florence and won the match, and Torino also went to Florence and won. I’m expecting a performance, I don’t know, better than the one Bologna might produce. So Allegri talks about anger... who is supposed to provide that anger? Us or the manager?"
Adani against Allegri: “Napoli play mediocre football for the strength they have, Hojlund is in the desert”
Mediocre football
"I can't understand this Napoli side's attitude. In my opinion, this Napoli side are performing below the level their potential demands in terms of play, stature, ambition, recent history and football. In my opinion, they play mediocre football. From my point of view, they could also have won this match, but Fiorentina could also have won it. In my opinion, they are also playing at a slow pace."
Hojlund in the desert
"Hojlund was taken off in the 57th minute, for example, after playing in the desert for almost an hour. Anguissa came on, for example, in the 90th minute and then it seemed he was already injured. Vergara was never used... And the issue is not whether Lobotka or Gilmour play, because last year Conte had to invent line-ups just to try to get to the end of the match, not the championship. And I understand De Bruyne, I understand Hojlund... I mean, Napoli's quality has to produce a different performance. That is not how their run should be assessed, in my view: the whole story has to change, in my opinion. It has not... it has not started well for me, this story."
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting