Next matches MIL Europa League 12:45 FTC

David Odogu joined AC Milan out of the blue on the final day of the summer 2025 transfer window for around €6 million plus bonuses from Wolfsburg. He had only a handful of Bundesliga minutes to his name, but an established track record with Germany's youth teams and a reputation as one of the best defensive prospects. His first season in Serie A proved difficult. He never played under Allegri. Last summer, sister club Toulouse (another club in the Red Bird group) was chosen to give him more playing time in Ligue 1.