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LiveTickets
Goncalo Ramos of AC Milan celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Serie A matchGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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AC Milan v Lecce LIVE, the official line-ups: Estupinan and Modric from the start, Moreira out, Tiago Gabriel not even on the bench

AC Milan
Lecce
Serie A
AC Milan vs Lecce

Follow AC Milan v Lecce, a match valid for the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season

AC Milan-Lecce closes out the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. From 20:45 at San Siro, two sides in very different moments go head to head. AC Milan are without a win in four matches across Serie A and the Europa League, and they come into this one on the back of a poor European defeat against Benfica. Lecce, meanwhile, beat Monza for their second win of the season and are chasing more points in the fight for survival.



  • AC Milan v Lecce: probable line-ups and the match sheet

    AC Milan-Lecce


    Scorers: -


    AC MILAN (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan; Pulisic, Saelemaekers; Ramos.

    Manager: Amorim

    LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Gaspar, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ilic, Maleh; Pierotti, Stulic, Monteiro.

    Manager: Di Francesco


    Referee: La Penna

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

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  • Goal and key moments

    HERE INFO, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY

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Serie A
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC