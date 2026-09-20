AC Milan-Lecce closes out the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. From 20:45 at San Siro, two sides in very different moments go head to head. AC Milan are without a win in four matches across Serie A and the Europa League, and they come into this one on the back of a poor European defeat against Benfica. Lecce, meanwhile, beat Monza for their second win of the season and are chasing more points in the fight for survival.
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AC Milan v Lecce LIVE, the official line-ups: Estupinan and Modric from the start, Moreira out, Tiago Gabriel not even on the bench
AC Milan v Lecce: probable line-ups and the match sheet
AC Milan-Lecce
Scorers: -
AC MILAN (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan; Pulisic, Saelemaekers; Ramos.
Manager: Amorim
LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Gaspar, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ilic, Maleh; Pierotti, Stulic, Monteiro.
Manager: Di Francesco
Referee: La Penna
Booked: -
Sent off: -
Goal and key moments
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