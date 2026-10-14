Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
CM Grafica Milan Cardinale nuova 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Translated by

AC Milan, sponsorship revenue exceeds €100 million for the first time: an analysis of the club’s figures

AC Milan

Milan’s growing portfolio of partnerships: how Red Bird have increased revenue

For the first time in their history spanning more than a century, AC Milan have passed €100 million in sponsorship revenue. The figure is among the standouts in the club's 2025/26 accounts, which the board of directors approved on via Aldo Rossi.

Milan's commercial arm reached that milestone in a financial year marked by the absence of European competition last season and Champions League football this season. Despite the setback, AC Milan ended the season with €464.6 million in revenue, close to the previous two record seasons: up 1.7% on 2023/24 and down 6% on 2024/25.

Away from European competition, other activities provided most of that revenue. Sponsorships stood out among them.

  • A much broader portfolio

    Among Milan's most valuable partnerships are Emirates, their main sponsor, and Puma, their kit supplier. The Emirates deal is worth around €35 million a year. Puma's brings in more than €30 million a season for Milan, including the fixed payment and bonuses.

    MSC Cruises, a long-standing official partner and sleeve sponsor, recently renewed its deal until 2027. Milan's shirt sponsors also include Bitpanda, the club's back-of-shirt sponsor. That deal is worth around €5 million a season. Banco BPM are Milan Women's main shirt sponsor.

  • The new agreements

    Milan have signed a new agreement with FPG Fortune Prime Global. The company join as the club's premium partner and official online trading partner. Boggi Milano have also signed a financially significant deal to join AC Milan's global partners as official formalwear partner.

    Alongside those deals, DHL join as a premium partner and official logistics partner. BMW Italia have confirmed their partnership, which began in 2021, will continue for a sixth consecutive year. They remain the club's premium partner and official automotive partner for the 2026/27 season.

  • Ticketing activity is record-breaking

    The loyalty of the fans at San Siro also gives the club's commercial finances a significant boost. Serie A ticket revenue is growing, and AC Milan have the league's highest average attendance for the second consecutive year, drawing more than 72,000 spectators per match.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
SAL

SAL

Europa League

15 Oct 2026

MIL

MIL