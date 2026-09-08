AC Milan's wage bill for the 2026-27 season is climbing. As reported by Calcio e Finanza, the Rossoneri are paying the 27 players in their squad total net salaries of €64.8 million, which works out at around €103.14 million gross. AC Milan sit fourth in Serie A's wage table, behind Inter, Juventus and Napoli.
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AC Milan salaries 2026-2027: Gonçalo Ramos the highest-paid, Chukwueze on the same as Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek on more than Rabiot. 500 thousand for Cissé
AC Milan close in on Napoli
According to estimates published by Calcio e Finanza, AC Milan paid around €55.7 million net and less than €100 million gross in player wages in 2025/26.
For 2026/27, the net wage bill rises to €64.8 million, up by around €9.1 million, or 16.3%.
On the gross figure, the total reaches €103.14 million. AC Milan therefore move back above the €100 million mark and closer to Napoli, who sit third in the Serie A rankings on around €109.2 million.
Ramos the highest paid, for Cissé a salary of €500,000
Maignan, Gila and Gonçalo Ramos top Milan's wage list on €5 million net a season. Chukwueze and Pulisic follow on €4 million. At the bottom are Cissé (€500,000), Comotto (€300,000) and Torriani (€300,000).
All the salaries
Gonçalo Ramos: €5 million;
Mike Maignan: 5 million;
Mario Gila: 5 million;
Samuel Chukwueze: 4 million;
Christian Pulisic: 4 million;
Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 4 million;
Adrien Rabiot: 3.5 million;
Luka Modrić: 3.5 million;
Fikayo Tomori: 3.5 million;
Alexis Saelemaekers: 3.5 million;
Diego Moreira: 3 million;
Ardon Jashari: 2.5 million;
Pervis Estupiñán: 2.5 million;
Matteo Gabbia: 2 million;
Yunus Musah: 2 million;
Omari Hutchinson: 1.8 million;
Strahinja Pavlović: 1.7 million;
Koni De Winter: 1.7 million;
Warren Bondo: 1.5 million;
Sankhoun Diawara: 1 million;
Francesco Camarda: €800,000;
Pietro Terracciano: €800,000;
Filippo Terracciano: €800,000;
Davide Bartesaghi: €600,000;
Alphadjo Cissé: €500,000;
Christian Comotto: €300,000;
Lorenzo Torriani: €300,000.
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