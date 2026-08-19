First Goncalo Ramos, then Mario Gila and now Diego Moreira. AC Milan have gone wild in the transfer market, with spending on those three already reaching around €150 million depending on bonuses.

That is a huge outlay and it has surprised plenty of people. In reality, though, the way it has been structured means it remains sustainable even without the income lost from missing out on next season's Champions League.

Much of that is down to Gerry Cardinale, the market and player trading, along with accounts put on a secure footing in previous years, because it is the cycle of buying and selling that has so far allowed the club to complete these deals. Now let us look in detail at how the Rossoneri have moved.