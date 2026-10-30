Fit again in time for the derby against Inter, Diego Moreira spoke to Dazn. Here's what the AC Milan winger said.
AC Milan, Diego Moreira: “Breakdance if I score against Inter? No, I don’t want to get injured. I’m named after Maradona, but for me Cristiano Ronaldo is football”
"My name? My mum chose it because she liked it. It was her favourite name, also because of Diego Maradona, and she says it seems made for football, so I'm very happy. When I was 15, I left home and my mum for football. But I'm glad I did, because I'm doing what I've always wanted to do, getting to where I wanted to be, and it's taken a lot. I've made a lot of sacrifices and my family have helped me a lot, especially my mum, because it was hard for her to let me go as I lived with her, and seeing me leave home at 15 was difficult. Today we're happy."
"Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol. Why? Because he's simply the best. He's a great inspiration in football but also in life. I've wanted to be like him since I was five or six. I even wanted to have my hair like his. I wanted to follow in his footsteps because he's a role model. To me, he is football; he's my favourite player. What would I say to him? Thank you, that's all. Thank you for what he has done and continues to do for football. He's simply incredible. I have no words. Whenever I watch him play, I always feel emotional. He's still scoring at 40. I'm glad I was born during his prime."
"Kakà? When I arrived, I wanted the number 7, but when I found out it was available, I could have changed. But I like 22. I think it looks very good on my back. It's an honour, and now it's up to me to show that I can follow in his footsteps, because he left a legacy here at AC Milan with this number."
"The derby is one of the most important matches in Europe, so we're fired up. If I could play in this match, I'd die for my team, especially in matches like this. I can't wait. Will I breakdance if I score against Inter? No, I don't want to get injured: it's been a long time since I danced, so I'll stay calm. Maybe one day, if I start practising again, I can give it a go."
"To be great again, we just have to win matches, that's all. We have a great team, a great spirit, and we have to keep sticking together and trying to win matches. Because it all depends on that."
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