"My name? My mum chose it because she liked it. It was her favourite name, also because of Diego Maradona, and she says it seems made for football, so I'm very happy. When I was 15, I left home and my mum for football. But I'm glad I did, because I'm doing what I've always wanted to do, getting to where I wanted to be, and it's taken a lot. I've made a lot of sacrifices and my family have helped me a lot, especially my mum, because it was hard for her to let me go as I lived with her, and seeing me leave home at 15 was difficult. Today we're happy."

"Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol. Why? Because he's simply the best. He's a great inspiration in football but also in life. I've wanted to be like him since I was five or six. I even wanted to have my hair like his. I wanted to follow in his footsteps because he's a role model. To me, he is football; he's my favourite player. What would I say to him? Thank you, that's all. Thank you for what he has done and continues to do for football. He's simply incredible. I have no words. Whenever I watch him play, I always feel emotional. He's still scoring at 40. I'm glad I was born during his prime."

"Kakà? When I arrived, I wanted the number 7, but when I found out it was available, I could have changed. But I like 22. I think it looks very good on my back. It's an honour, and now it's up to me to show that I can follow in his footsteps, because he left a legacy here at AC Milan with this number."