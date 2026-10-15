Rabiot fills four roles for AC Milan: holding midfielder, deep-lying playmaker, attacking midfielder and dressing-room leader. His involvement in every aspect of life at the club has grown. He is always among the first to speak at post-match press conferences and address the team. The club's hierarchy have noticed and made keeping the former Marseille player for many more years a priority.
AC Milan, Cardinale steps up efforts to extend Rabiot’s contract: details of the talks to secure the French midfielder’s future
Deal close
According to Sky, Rabiot and Milan are close to agreeing a contract extension. Sources close to AC Milan have also confirmed the report to us. In recent days, Cardinale has stepped up contact with Rabiot's mother and agent, Veronique. Talks are moving towards an agreement that would increase the Frenchman's current salary.
The details of the negotiations
Rabiot is set to extend his contract, which expires in 2028, by two seasons, with an option for a third year in AC Milan's favour. His salary will exceed €6 million, putting him alongside Maignan as the highest-paid player in Milan's squad. The final details are being settled, and the Frenchman will soon renew his contract with AC Milan.
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