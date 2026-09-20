84' CHANCE - Loftus-Cheek loses the ball and Lecce break. Fatah drives into the box from the left, cuts inside on to his right past two men and, as he falls, aims for the far post. Maignan stretches and gets his fingertips to it, pushing the ball behind for a corner.





76' CHANCE - Lecce slice through Milan with a sharp vertical move and send Pierotti clear on Maignan, slightly right of centre. The winger tries to slide a low shot under the advancing goalkeeper, but Maignan stands tall, gets enough on it and the defence clear.





74' GOAL - Moreira picks up a loose ball from Siebert, with Lecce protesting over a challenge between Goncalo Ramos and Gaspar, and races towards Falcone's goal. He cuts inside sharply and beats the goalkeeper at the near post with a low finish.





65' CHANCE - Monteiro takes on Gila, beats him all the way to the byline and fires a hugely dangerous ball across the middle of the six-yard box. Pierotti is a fraction away from meeting it, but Estupinan makes a perfect diagonal covering run, steps in and saves.





62' GOAL - Pulisic lays it off, Rabiot bursts forward and a one-two on the edge of the area with Goncalo Ramos puts the Frenchman in front of Falcone. A powerful left-footed finish makes it 2-0





55' DISALLOWED OWN GOAL - Chukwueze finds space for a cross from the right and picks out Pavlovic, whose header is strong enough to trouble Falcone. The goalkeeper fails to hold it at the first attempt and, from the ground, pushes it away again with his arm, knocking the ball on to his own legs and then into the net. It does not stand, though, because Pavlovic started from an offside position.





51' WHAT A MOVE! - Saelemaekers produces a stunning piece of play, bringing it under control on the edge of his own penalty area and dribbling between two opponents, riding the challenge and launching the counter-attack. On the edge of the area the move shifts from left to right to Chukwueze, who tries to cross to the far side where Goncalo Ramos is free, but the striker misses his overhead kick attempt completely.





41' CHANCE - Pavlovic charges from one end to the other after Pulisic sends him through. The defender gets all the way into the area but loses his composure and, after dribbling past a defender, tries to square it for Chukwueze, already clearly offside, instead of shooting. He rolls it straight to Falcone.





39' - Pulisic whips a lovely cross into the middle for Goncalo Ramos, who heads just wide.





34' CHANCE - Chukwueze makes a fine vertical run, catches Gallo out and Saelemaekers slips him through. This time, in a move that looks similar to the goal, Falcone is sharper off his line and makes the save before the Nigerian can get a touch.





14' GOAL - Pavlovic threads a superb ball through for Pulisic, who gets the better of Siebert, controls it on the volley with his right and in one movement sets himself before beating Falcone's rush out with his left.





11' CHANCE - Goncalo Ramos slides a pass through for Pulisic, who gets in behind the Giallorossi defence but cannot reach it thanks to Falcone's timely intervention. The goalkeeper snuffs out the chance and gathers low.





9' - Monteiro first slaloms through and lets fly from a very long way out, then Ilic controls and shoots from the edge of the area, but neither can beat Maigna.





0' Kick-off is at 20.45 at San Siro, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The build-up features a light show and a festive atmosphere.





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