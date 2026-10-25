TeleLombardia's microphones caught Cardinale's delight after the match. Milan had bounced back from their heavy Europa League defeat against Bornemouth. "I'm very happy. I'm staying in Milan for the whole week," said the AC Milan owner. Amorim's surprise line-up also drew praise, with Diawara at full-back and Hutchinson free to roam. Udinese had no answer and struggled across the pitch.
AC Milan, Amorim the strategist: Diawara, Hutchinson and Bartesaghi are the new assets to keep them on course for Champions League qualification
The courage of ideas
Despite heavy criticism over the 3-0 at Bounemouth and losing Moreira, Rabiot and Gila to injury in one fell swoop, Amorim stuck to his approach. He backed his ideas and won convincingly. Who expected a back four with Tomori at right-back and Diawara making his Serie A debut on the left? The AC Milan side shut down Udinese on the flanks, stifling their main attacking weapon. Their solidity and the class of Modric and Pulisc put the match firmly in AC Milan's favour.
New resources
AC Milan left Udine with two reasons for renewed belief: they remain unbeaten in the league, and players who had seen less action delivered the right response. Bartesaghi stood out in his new role as an advanced left-sided wide player, producing an outstanding display that offered reassurance during Estupinan's difficult spell and after the physical problem Moreira has suffered. Hutchinson also excelled, showing he can make a difference when freed from rigid defensive duties. Both give AC Milan more options as the squad grows ever more united under Amorim.
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