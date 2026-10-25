AC Milan left Udine with two reasons for renewed belief: they remain unbeaten in the league, and players who had seen less action delivered the right response. Bartesaghi stood out in his new role as an advanced left-sided wide player, producing an outstanding display that offered reassurance during Estupinan's difficult spell and after the physical problem Moreira has suffered. Hutchinson also excelled, showing he can make a difference when freed from rigid defensive duties. Both give AC Milan more options as the squad grows ever more united under Amorim.