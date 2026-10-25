TeleLombardia captured Cardinale's delight after the match, as AC Milan bounced back from their heavy Europa League defeat to Bornemouth. "I'm very happy. I'm staying in Milan all week," said the AC Milan owner. Amorim also drew praise after the match for his surprise line-up, with Diawara at full-back and Hutchinson free to roam. His side outplayed Udinese across the pitch, leaving them short of ideas and in increasing difficulty.
AC Milan, Amorim the strategist: Diawara, Hutchinson and Bartesaghi are new assets in the bid to stay in the Champions League places
The courage of ideas
Despite the criticism he faced for the 3-0 at Bounemouth and the misfortune of losing Moreira, Rabiot and Gila to injury all at once, Amorim stuck to his approach. He won convincingly, showing the courage of his convictions. Who expected a back four with Tomori at right-back and Diawara, making his Serie A debut, starting on the left? AC Milan shut down Udinese on the flanks, stifling their main attacking weapon. A solid display followed, with Modric and Pulisc providing the class to steer the match AC Milan's way.
New resources
AC Milan left Udine with two reasons for renewed confidence: their unbeaten league run remains intact, and players who had featured less gave them the answers they needed. Bartesaghi stood out with an outstanding display in his new role as a left winger. His performance offered reassurance given Estupinan's difficult spell and the physical problem Moreira has suffered. Hutchinson also excelled, showing he can make a difference when freed from rigid defensive duties. Amorim's increasingly united AC Milan now have more options as they move forward.
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