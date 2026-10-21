Milan held their final training session at Milanello this morning in relentless rain. Amorim will have to do without Chukwueze. The Nigerian's hip problem is not a short-term one and could keep him sidelined for a considerable period. Young Bulgarian defender Valeri Vladimirov has joined the first-team squad from Milan Futuro. Goncalo Ramos also stopped training during the session. The Portuguese striker has a calf muscle overload and will undergo tests tomorrow to determine the full extent of the problem.

At Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium, Milan will field a very different side from the one that beat Atalanta last Sunday. Ruben Amorim will certainly make changes.