Habemus head of football. Milan are counting down to the arrival of Markus Krosche as head of football. The 46-year-old German executive officially left Eintracht Frankfurt on 18 October 2026 after asking the German club to relieve him of his duties. But he was not entirely free to join Milan: his Eintracht contract was due to expire on 30 June 2028 and included a release clause of between €5 million and €7 million. After reaching a full agreement with Krosche, Cardinale negotiated a compromise with Eintracht Frankfurt. The club based on via Aldo Rossi will pay the German club €3.5 million.
AC Milan, 3.5 million to Eintracht Frankfurt for Krosche: Cardinale working to reunite him with Hardung – what is emerging
Already in Milan?
The X account Inside Eintracht, which is well informed about affairs at Eintracht, reports that Krösche is already in Milan. The German executive's official appointment is expected on 1 January 2027, when the winter transfer window opens. Krosche wanted to take some time off first to recharge his batteries after the most recent season, which was very stressful in every respect.
Krosche wants Hardung as AC Milan sporting director
Krösche wants his right-hand man alongside him at AC Milan. Despite the recent confirmation from Eintracht Frankfurt, Milan have not given up on bringing Timmo Hardung to the club. Krösche has explicitly asked Hardung to join him so they can continue the productive work they did together in Frankfurt. Eintracht, meanwhile, have lined up a successor. According to Kicker and Sky Germany, Joti Chatzialexiou is set to become Eintracht's new chief executive and head of the sporting department. The deal could be completed in the coming days.
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