Abubeker Nasir Ahmed of Mamelodi Sundownsbackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Abubeker Nasir remains a Mamelodi Sundowns player despite ex-coach Rhulani Mokwena's statements

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCRhulani MokwenaPatrice CarteronAl Ahly SC

The Ethiopian is back with the Chloorkop-based side, despite recent claims that he was no longer a Sundowns player.

  • Nasir spotted in pre-season training
  • Mokwena mentioned he wasn’t registered
  • However, he seems to be part of the team’s plans
